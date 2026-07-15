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Shawn McAvinue
shawn@odt.co.nz
Latest
Southland
July 15
Shipping snags send ploughman scrambling
Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Southland
July 8
Casting call for mustering
A casting call is out seeking farmers willing to be filmed for a year training a pup to work.
Central Otago
July 2
Poll Dorset stud comes full circle
A Poll Dorset stud will continue its more than 50 years of breeding history after returning to its roots in Macraes Flat.
Central Otago
July 2
Record $220k bull to begin mating
A syndicate, including a Central Otago stud, bid $220,000 to win an Angus bull, setting an Australasian record for the highest price paid for any breed of bull.
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Business
July 2
‘Business as usual’ after vineyard sale
A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
Central Otago
June 25
Widow praises community’s support
The proceeds from the sale of a bull at Earnscleugh Station were given to the family of the late Murray ‘Kirky’ Kirk, who was the tailing contractor on the sheep and beef property, near Alexandra.
Central Otago
June 18
National title win ‘pretty special’
Southern dog triallist Alan "Snow" Stewart has realised a long-held ambition to win a New Zealand Championship event.
News
June 16
Grieving widow overwhelmed by support from community
Lizzie Kirk says the community support since her husband's cancer diagnosis and death has been "overwhelming".
Central Otago
June 11
Hereford bull fetches $65k
Earnscleugh Station High Country Genetics co-owner Duncan Campbell and PGG Wrightson national genetics manager Callum McDonald admire Hereford bull Earnscleugh Gunsmoke 244700.
Central Otago
June 11
Record bull sale in Teviot Valley
Family traditions are deeply rooted in a Hereford bull sale in Teviot Valley.
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