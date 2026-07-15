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Shawn McAvinue
shawn@odt.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandJuly 15

Shipping snags send ploughman scrambling

Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Shipping snags send ploughman scrambling
Shipping snags send ploughman scrambling
SouthlandJuly 8

Casting call for mustering

A casting call is out seeking farmers willing to be filmed for a year training a pup to work.
Casting call for mustering
Casting call for mustering
Central OtagoJuly 2

Poll Dorset stud comes full circle

A Poll Dorset stud will continue its more than 50 years of breeding history after returning to its roots in Macraes Flat.
Poll Dorset stud comes full circle
Poll Dorset stud comes full circle
Central OtagoJuly 2

Record $220k bull to begin mating

A syndicate, including a Central Otago stud, bid $220,000 to win an Angus bull, setting an Australasian record for the highest price paid for any breed of bull.
Record $220k bull to begin mating
Record $220k bull to begin mating
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BusinessJuly 2

‘Business as usual’ after vineyard sale

A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
‘Business as usual’ after vineyard sale
‘Business as usual’ after vineyard sale
Central OtagoJune 25

Widow praises community’s support

The proceeds from the sale of a bull at Earnscleugh Station were given to the family of the late Murray ‘Kirky’ Kirk, who was the tailing contractor on the sheep and beef property, near Alexandra.
Widow praises community’s support
Widow praises community’s support
Central OtagoJune 18

National title win ‘pretty special’

Southern dog triallist Alan "Snow" Stewart has realised a long-held ambition to win a New Zealand Championship event.
National title win ‘pretty special’
National title win ‘pretty special’
NewsJune 16

Grieving widow overwhelmed by support from community

Lizzie Kirk says the community support since her husband's cancer diagnosis and death has been "overwhelming".
Grieving widow overwhelmed by support from community
Grieving widow overwhelmed by support from community
Central OtagoJune 11

Hereford bull fetches $65k

Earnscleugh Station High Country Genetics co-owner Duncan Campbell and PGG Wrightson national genetics manager Callum McDonald admire Hereford bull Earnscleugh Gunsmoke 244700.
Hereford bull fetches $65k
Hereford bull fetches $65k
Central OtagoJune 11

Record bull sale in Teviot Valley

Family traditions are deeply rooted in a Hereford bull sale in Teviot Valley.
Record bull sale in Teviot Valley
Record bull sale in Teviot Valley