West Otago livestock reproductive services trainer Kylie Dorr is the supreme winner of the 2026 Rural Women Business Awards.

She won the supreme prize and emerging enterprise category at a gala dinner in the banquet hall at Parliament, Wellington on Thursday.

Ms Dorr, of Edievale, owns Southern Reproductive, an independent livestock reproductive services and training business, which she began nearly five years ago.

After returning home from the United States seven years ago, she started providing an artificial insemination (AI) service as an independent technician.

“I learnt how to artificially inseminate and pregnancy scan cows during my time in America. I left school when I was 16 so I’m not a university grad. I don’t have a degree. I’ve just worked really hard and listened.”

Revenue had increased by 100% year-on-year, and the business now had 12 AI technicians across the South Island, with a team of over 20 seasonal staff.

A pregnancy scanning service was provided and Southern Reproductive had become the national distributor for IMV Technologies ultrasound devices for pregnancy scanning livestock.

The development and launch of an AI training school allowed anyone in New Zealand to learn the AI processes at their facilities, Ms Dorr said.

She was making changes to allow her to work more on the business rather than in the business.

“Which sometimes can be a challenge when you’re growing so rapidly but I’m definitely trying to set some boundaries and continue working on that higher level growth and not getting stuck in the coalface quite so much.”

A continued focus on growth includes launching into Australia a couple of months ago.

The plan was to grow the AI part of the business in New Zealand by expanding beyond the South Island and to “step up” the AI training school.

She said she was was in the process of getting approval from Animal Ethics Committee and was working with New Zealand Qualifications Authority to get the school accredited.

In her spare time, Ms Dorr races dirt bikes, and was part of the first ever women’s team to represent New Zealand at the International Six Days Enduro in 2024.

“Prior to that I’d won a couple of national titles.”

She is excited to be managing the eight riders in New Zealand team competing in the International Six Days Enduro in Portugal in October.

“I’m really, really passionate about endurance sports, and I’m currently the president of one motorcycle club and the secretary of another motorcycle club.

‘When I’m not busy with cows or in the shop fixing scanning gear, I’m usually with my kids out on the racetrack.”

Rural Women New Zealand national president Heather Sorensen said clients praised Mrs Dorr and her team for their clear focus on service quality, animal welfare, and reliability — “three things that matter enormously to farmers who depend on reproductive services to drive herd performance and long-term business success.”

Some other southerners won awards at the ceremony.

Davaar owner Kate MacDonald, of Te Anau, won the “creative at heart” award.

What’s for Smoko owner Philippa Cameron, of Waitaki Valley, won the “rural champion” award.

Bar M Custom Tack owner Millie Aitken, of Gibbston Valley, won the young businesswoman award.