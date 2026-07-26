The person critically injured in a single vehicle crash in Dunedin has died.

Emergency services were called to SH1/Caversham Valley Road about 1.15am on Sunday.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

“Sadly, the person died in hospital last night,” police said in a statement..

Two other people were injured in the crash

The northbound lanes of the motorway were closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 9am.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

- Allied Media