Dunedin sea shanty crew to set sail for Canada

A Dunedin sea shanty ensemble is embarking on an “epic adventure” overseas that will include stomping and singing aboard an actual sailing ship on Canadian waters. Cap’n Spoonbill & The Hoiho have been chosen to headline two sea shanty festivals across Canada next month: the Fundy Sea Shanty Festival in New Brunswick, and the Chants de Marins in Quebec. Between these two multi-day festivals, the group will also put on a show aboard a tall ship whale watching cruise. Founder and vocalist Lara Robertson said it was a lot more fitting to perform sea shanties aboard a vessel than it was on dry land. “I get seasick, but I think it will add to the performance. “Any of this stuff really adds to the performance to me — same with when people are drinking beers, and they’re getting rowdy, and they’re stomping and they’re yelling.” The group was a project that began at her house in Port Chalmers about five years ago, she said. They sung a cappella, meaning there were no instruments other than vocals. They sang harmonies, stomped their feet and sometimes even yelled. “We want to mimic what the times were like, back in the day of the sailors and when the sea shanties were written. “Any time there has been any instrumentation, it’s what you’d expect to see on a boat.” Headlining these two festivals was “huge” and would be the biggest thing they had done. The ensemble received a $2500 songwriting grant from the Dunedin City Council and had been writing sea shanties about New Zealand history to share in Canada. That included the story of Pelorus Jack, a dolphin who guided sailors through treacherous waters in Cook Strait. Sometimes being from New Zealand could feel isolating, so it was nice to have the chance to share a bit of the country’s history overseas, Ms Robertson said. “This trip gets us to focus on our songwriting, it gets us to focus on coming together more and singing together, and then we get to have this epic adventure as a group because of it.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz