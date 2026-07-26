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Dunedin sea shanty crew to set sail for Canada

Members of Dunedin a cappella singing group Cap\\'n Spoonbill & The Hoiho (from left) Harriet Love, Boaz Anema, Lara Robertson, Ella Campbell and Brendan Christie will travel to Canada next month to headline at two sea shanty festivals. Photo: Peter McIntosh.
Members of Dunedin a cappella singing group Cap\\'n Spoonbill & The Hoiho (from left) Harriet Love, Boaz Anema, Lara Robertson, Ella Campbell and Brendan Christie will travel to Canada next month to headline at two sea shanty festivals. Photo: Peter McIntosh.
Members of Dunedin a cappella singing group Cap'n Spoonbill & The Hoiho (from left) Harriet Love, Boaz Anema, Lara Robertson, Ella Campbell and Brendan Christie will travel to Canada next month to headline at two sea shanty festivals. Photo: Peter McIntosh.
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Updated, Sunday, July 26, 2026
News|Dunedin
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