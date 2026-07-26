Fuel monitoring website Gaspy on Monday morning reported the average price of a litre of 91 petrol was now exactly $3, up about 9 cents a litre over the past 28 days.

The increase comes after global oil prices began rising again earlier this month in response to renewed conflict between Iran and the United States.

After spiking to more than US$100 a barrel earlier this year, global oil prices fell back to around US$72 a barrel following a ceasefire announcement in June.

However, last week oil prices topped US$100 a barrel again amid growing concerns that key oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea could be cut off by the renewed conflict.

Over the weekend, prices eased slightly after the US paused its nightly bombing of Iran.

The global benchmark Brent crude was trading at just over US$96 a barrel on Monday morning.