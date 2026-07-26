Hamish Kerr said he still had his sights on defending his Olympic title in Los Angeles in 2028. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr has officially withdrawn from this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, due to burnout.

The Olympic and world champion was last month named among the 21 track and field athletes for the Games, which started on Friday, despite not competing internationally this season.

Kerr sparked doubt over his Games prospects earlier this month in a social media post, explaining the demands of the last few months had caught up with him, and that he was taking a break from training.

At the time, Athletics New Zealand said the 29-year-old would be at the Games, but a decision on whether he contests the high jump would be made "closer to the time".

The defending Commonwealth Games champion had been due to compete in the men's high jump final on Tuesday morning( NZ time), but confirmed overnight he would not be competing.

"The start of this year, had a massive few years, felt like the body was good and ready to get training, but we realised pretty quickly I was pretty burnt-out," he told reporters in Glasgow.

"Took a bit of a step back and had a nice physical mental reset just over the last couple of months."

Kerr had resumed training and said he was happy with the progress he was making.

"I'm just not quite ready and not in a position that I want to be to go out there, and do the singlet and the New Zealand team justice.

"Unfortunate to make the decision and it was one that was not made lightly. I'm super excited to support the rest of the team - not just athletics, but the wider team - and be here for the week, and get behind the New Zealand team."

High Performance New Zealand had worked closely with Kerr on his physical and mental wellbeing.

Kerr had hoped, by arriving in Glasgow, he would be "ready to go".

"Just over the last few days, I've realised that there's probably still a little bit of work to do and we will continue to do that in the next few weeks."

After winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kerr said he still had his sights on defending his Olympic title in Los Angeles in two years.

"That is certainly the intention and that is the reasoning behind the time that this has taken.

"I think that's important this year to explore these things and really make sure that I'm right for the bigger ones coming forward."

When asked if he would be competing again this season, Kerr replied "maybe".

Since winning gold at the last Commonwealth Games in 2022, Kerr has won an indoor world champion title, become an Olympic champion and won gold at the world athletics championships.

Kerr was last in action at the New Zealand track and field Championships in March, where he cleared 2.28m to win his 10th national title.