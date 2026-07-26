Erika Fairweather with her silver medal for the 1500m freestyle in Glasgow. Photo: Getty Images

Erika Fairweather has added another medal to her Commonwealth Games haul, winning silver in the women’s 1500m freestyle.

Fairweather, who grew up in Dunedin and moved to Auckland last year, finished in 15min 58.97sec in Glasgow on Monday morning (NZ time).

She previously came second in the women’s 400m freestyle and got bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Australian Lani Pallister dominated the field, charging ahead from the start to win by about 25m in 15min 41.03sec.

It was her second gold medal of the Games, having won the women’s 400m freestyle and silver in the 200m freestyle.

It was the first time the distance has been held at the Commonwealth Games, giving Pallister a record time.

Australian Molly Walker won bronze in 16min 01.37sec.

Deans sets Otago record

Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans had a great swim to finish fifth in 16min 08.62sec, while Aucklander Eve Thomas finished eighth in 16min 29.63sec.

Deans shaved 3sec off her personal best and set an Otago record.

Kiwi Hazel Ouwehand is through to the women’s 100m butterfly final after clocking 58.56sec in the semifinal.

She won bronze in the 50m butterfly on Sunday.