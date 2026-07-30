Silver Ferns defender Catherine Hall had to leave the court in a wheelchair in the final few minutes of New Zealand's 65-37 win over Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Hall, who has just come back from an injury to her right foot, struggled to get up from the floor and grabbed her left knee on Thursday.

If it's a serious injury it will be a major blow for the Silver Ferns.

Under Commonwealth Games rules, New Zealand will not be able to replace Hall and will have to make do with 11 players.

Hall, who plays for Auckland-based Northern Mystics, missed the back half of the ANZ Premiership after jarring her foot and needed surgery.

Silver Ferns selectors gave the exciting young defender until the last minute to complete her rehabilitation in time for the Glasgow Games.

Hall was cleared just three days out from the start of the netball programme, meaning that travelling reserve Parris Mason was not required.

First choice goal attack Georgia Heffernan is also under an injury cloud, just three days out from the semi-finals.

Heffernan had to leave the court limping after landing on the foot of her opponent in the second quarter. She could recovery quickly from what appeared to be a minor ankle roll.

New Zealand meet Trinidad and Tobago in their final pool game on Friday.

The Silver Ferns will then get a rest day before the semi-finals on Saturday night (NZ time).

With four wins, New Zealand remain on track to finish top of their pool and are likely to meet either South Africa or England in the semi-finals.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua continued to make a multitude of changes for this game against the lower ranked Welsh side. Front-line goal shoot Grace Nweke was rested for the entire game.

The Silver Ferns led 36-15 at half-time.