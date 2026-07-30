Kaiapoi has breached the national health-based standard for high pollution for the fifth day this year.

High pollution days are recorded using the particulate matter (PM10) level.

Under the National Environmental Standards for Air Quality, each monitoring site is not allowed to exceed PM10 more than once a year.

Kaiapoi has now recorded a level above PM10 five times to date this year, and seven time over the past 12 months.

Smoke from home heating is a major contributor to air pollution in Kaiapoi, accounting for about 90 per cent of emissions.

Environment Canterbury air quality spokesperson Brian Reeves said high pollution days are a reminder the choices we make at home can affect the whole community.

"Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to reducing smoke and improving air quality for everyone."

ECan wants Cantabrians with wood burners to ‘burn warmer, cheaper’ this year by using good, dry wood, efficient burning techniques, and ensuring the burner and flue are well-maintained.

“Remember to get your fire going quickly using the ‘upside-down method’ to build your fire, keep it burning hot, and don’t damp it down overnight,” Reeves says.

“I’d encourage all wood burner owners to visit our Warmer Cheaper website for videos on burning techniques, a burner maintenance checklist, and a list of Trusted Good Wood Merchants who we audit regularly to check their wood is dry and in good supply.

“With everyone playing their part, we can reduce air pollution, and all breathe easier.”

Reeves said a home heating subsidy scheme is available in Christchurch, Rangiora and Kaiapoi for eligible homeowners.

Move to cleaner heating options

More people are now using efficient forms of heating like heat pumps and ultra-low emission burners (ULEB), and this has significantly improved air quality.

To reduce home heating emissions, low-emission burners are being phased out in five of eight clean air zones: Christchurch, Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Ashburton, and Timaru.

Check the Solid Fuel Burner Database to see when your burner is due to expire. If the information there is not up to date, please contact Environment Canterbury to correct this.

Replacing an inefficient wood burner with a cleaner, more efficient form of heating - an ultra-low emission burner or heat pump - is the easiest way to make a difference.

Bank loans may be available for new heating options.

Some banks allow the cost of home heating appliances to be added to mortgages. without additional fees, and some retailers offer interest-free loans for a certain period.