GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Robyn Bristow
Latest
North Canterbury
July 22
Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
Hunters Stream Community Group has received $10 000 from the Westpac Water Care Project to expand a riparian corridor along the stream which runs through farms and lifestyle blocks south-east of Cust.
North Canterbury
July 22
Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
The North Canterbury Dive Club Inc. (NCDC) is turning 50, and it is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of underwater trips, community involvement, and good times with great mates.
North Canterbury
July 22
North Canterbury BMX riders on the global stage
A 13-strong team of BMX riders from the Rangiora-based North Canterbury Club are representing New Zealand on the world stage this week.
North Canterbury
July 22
Entries open for Canterbury tavern’s hunting competition
Hunters will take to the hills next month in search of pigs, deer or fallow to line up in the annual Mandeville Tavern Hunting competition.
North Canterbury
July 15
Pegasus Guardians come out swinging
The Pegasus Guardians has come out swinging in an endeavour to save the Pegasus Golf Course from a housing development.