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Robyn Bristow

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North CanterburyJuly 22

Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award

Hunters Stream Community Group has received $10 000 from the Westpac Water Care Project to expand a riparian corridor along the stream which runs through farms and lifestyle blocks south-east of Cust.
Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
North CanterburyJuly 22

Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years

The North Canterbury Dive Club Inc. (NCDC) is turning 50, and it is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of underwater trips, community involvement, and good times with great mates.
Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
North CanterburyJuly 22

North Canterbury BMX riders on the global stage

A 13-strong team of BMX riders from the Rangiora-based North Canterbury Club are representing New Zealand on the world stage this week.
North Canterbury BMX riders on the global stage
North Canterbury BMX riders on the global stage
North CanterburyJuly 22

Entries open for Canterbury tavern’s hunting competition

Hunters will take to the hills next month in search of pigs, deer or fallow to line up in the annual Mandeville Tavern Hunting competition.
Entries open for Canterbury tavern’s hunting competition
Entries open for Canterbury tavern’s hunting competition
North CanterburyJuly 15

Pegasus Guardians come out swinging

The Pegasus Guardians has come out swinging in an endeavour to save the Pegasus Golf Course from a housing development.
Pegasus Guardians come out swinging
Pegasus Guardians come out swinging