A 13-strong team of BMX riders from the Rangiora-based North Canterbury Club are representing New Zealand on the world stage.

It is the biggest contingent of riders from the club, which only has around 50 to 60 members, to represent New Zealand at the World Championships.

More than 3000 riders from around the world are competing on the 400-metre Brisbane BMX Racing Track at the Sleeman Sports Complex during the UCI BMX Racing World championships.

Strong winds to date has interrupted scheduling, but it is hoped to complete the championships this weekend.

For Liam Goodwin, who races on Saturday, July 25, it is the sixth world championship he has attended.

He will be competing in the 25 to 29 men’s competition.

Liam is well known in North Canterbury and beyond for his accomplishments in BMX competitions, and being the organiser behind Hedgefest at Woodend.

For the first time, the championship racing will be held before the Challenge and Masters competitions: Men and Women Elite, Under 23 and Junior riders took to the track on 18-19 July, before four days (July 22-25) of racing bringing together amateur riders vying for glory in their respective age categories.

Skyla Hansen (12 and under) Girls Cruiser, Ben Polden (15 to 16) and Justin Harper (45-49) both male cruiser, all began their campaigns, yesterday, Wednesday, July 22. Skyla competes again on Friday, July 24, in the 12 girls.

Reid Kempton (8 boys), Amelia Williamson (11 girls), and Cameron Kay (40 to 44 male cruiser), race today, Thursday, July 23.

On Friday Hudson McConchie (11 boys), Matilda Norris and Skyla (12 girls), and Ayla Harper (14 girls) start their campaign.

Rubie Ziegler (16 girls), Holly Tribble (16 girls), Liam, Logan Clarke (25 to 29 males), Cody Keach (30 to 34 male) and Cameron Kay (35+) take to the track on Saturday. July 25.