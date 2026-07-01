GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Robyn Bristow
robyn.bristow@ncnews.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
July 1
Worker gets shock as copper thefts surge in Nth Canterbury
A MainPower employee got an electric shock while repairing network damage caused by copper thieves - a stark sign of the growing danger the thefts are creating in North Canterbury.
North Canterbury
June 25
Developer confirms fast-track bid for golf course housing plan
Wolfbrook Property Group has today confirmed it will seek residential zoning for the Pegasus Golf Course through the fast-track process.
North Canterbury
June 18
Kaiapoi set to shine brightly for Matariki
The Matariki Light path in Kaiapoi will give visitors a magical experience and offer fun and entertainment for the whole family in July.
North Canterbury
June 14
More volunteers needed to be the 'eyes and ears' of police
The Kaiapoi and Rangiora community patrols have been the extra eyes and ears of the police in North Canterbury for more than 30 years.
North Canterbury
June 9
Catching a wave at the hot pools
A new $4m surfing experience is scheduled to open at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa in October.
North Canterbury
May 21
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale
Many North Canterbury residents are still reeling after hearing the Pegasus golf course has been sold to a Christchurch-based property developer which aims to cut it up for housing.
North Canterbury
May 3
Relief for North Canterbury electricity customers
The majority of North Canterbury residential electricity customers won’t have to dig into their pockets this year to pay their line charges.
North Canterbury
April 27
School vans sorely missed after thefts
The theft of two Rangiora High School vans, one of which had a wheelchair lift, has prevented many of its students from travelling outside of the school.
North Canterbury
April 17
Time to up upcycle your wardrobe?
A sustainable, budget-friendly fundraising event, Upcycle Your Wardrobe, will be held in Rangiora on Saturday to encourage the reuse of clothing.
North Canterbury
April 7
Celebration to mark historic hall's centenary
A Canterbury country hall's 100th birthday will be celebrated at an event over Anzac weekend.
View more