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Robyn Bristow
robyn.bristow@ncnews.co.nz

Latest

CanterburyJuly 1

Worker gets shock as copper thefts surge in Nth Canterbury

A MainPower employee got an electric shock while repairing network damage caused by copper thieves - a stark sign of the growing danger the thefts are creating in North Canterbury.
Worker gets shock as copper thefts surge in Nth Canterbury
Worker gets shock as copper thefts surge in Nth Canterbury
North CanterburyJune 25

Developer confirms fast-track bid for golf course housing plan

Wolfbrook Property Group has today confirmed it will seek residential zoning for the Pegasus Golf Course through the fast-track process.
Developer confirms fast-track bid for golf course housing plan
Developer confirms fast-track bid for golf course housing plan
North CanterburyJune 18

Kaiapoi set to shine brightly for Matariki

The Matariki Light path in Kaiapoi will give visitors a magical experience and offer fun and entertainment for the whole family in July.
North CanterburyJune 14

More volunteers needed to be the 'eyes and ears' of police

The Kaiapoi and Rangiora community patrols have been the extra eyes and ears of the police in North Canterbury for more than 30 years.
More volunteers needed to be the 'eyes and ears' of police
More volunteers needed to be the 'eyes and ears' of police
North CanterburyJune 9

Catching a wave at the hot pools

A new $4m surfing experience is scheduled to open at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa in October.
North CanterburyMay 21

Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale

Many North Canterbury residents are still reeling after hearing the Pegasus golf course has been sold to a Christchurch-based property developer which aims to cut it up for housing.
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale
Residents to air their concerns at meeting over Pegasus golf course sale
North CanterburyMay 3

Relief for North Canterbury electricity customers

The majority of North Canterbury residential electricity customers won’t have to dig into their pockets this year to pay their line charges.
Relief for North Canterbury electricity customers
Relief for North Canterbury electricity customers
North CanterburyApril 27

School vans sorely missed after thefts

The theft of two Rangiora High School vans, one of which had a wheelchair lift, has prevented many of its students from travelling outside of the school.
School vans sorely missed after thefts
School vans sorely missed after thefts
North CanterburyApril 17

Time to up upcycle your wardrobe?

A sustainable, budget-friendly fundraising event, Upcycle Your Wardrobe, will be held in Rangiora on Saturday to encourage the reuse of clothing.
Time to up upcycle your wardrobe?
Time to up upcycle your wardrobe?
North CanterburyApril 7

Celebration to mark historic hall's centenary

A Canterbury country hall's 100th birthday will be celebrated at an event over Anzac weekend.
Celebration to mark historic hall's centenary
Celebration to mark historic hall's centenary