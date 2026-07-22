

A $10 000 grant from the Westpac Water Care Project to the Hunters Stream Community group, will help the group expand a riparian corridor along the stream which runs through farms and lifestyle blocks south-east of Cust.

The group was established in 2025 by farmers and lifestyle block owners to protect the stream and its surrounding environment. It has 25 members and is supported by Waimakariri Irrigation Limited (WIL), Waimakariri Biodiversity Trust, Waimakariri District Council and Environment Canterbury.

Hunters Stream Community Group co-coordinator Jackie Freeman says the group was overjoyed to receive the funding which will be used to extend the planting project.

“We are just blown away by it. Having the funding allows us to expand the group and get more people involved along with being able to purchase practical things like plants, stakes and guards to continue our planting.

“Our long-term vision is to have the entire stream planted out and improve the health of the waterway.”

Jackie says bringing together local government, environmental groups, landowners and WIL has provided a path forward which is positive and action focused.

“Sharing everyone’s knowledge with the group and being able to ask questions while working together on something positive for the environment is good for us. With all that's happening with the environment at the moment it makes it even more important to get out there and do something positive where you can see the results.

“We’ve got a mix of landowners in the group from large scale dairy farmers through to deer, sheep and beef, and arable blocks along with smaller lifestyle blocks. It’s grassroots community work where you get to know your neighbours and everyone gets something positive from being part of the group.”

Leaving a legacy for future generations is what inspires Jackie and the members of the group to continue their environmental work.

“In the beginning, I was just planting out my own little patch and now that I am part of the group, I can see that by working together we are going to leave the land and water in a better condition for future generations.”