Hurunui District Council celebrated a diverse cross-section of volunteers, businesses and young leaders at the 2026 Hurunui Community Service Awards, at Hawarden last week.

Mayor Marie Black said the quiet determination of those receiving Community Service Awards, to make Hurunui a better place and improve the lives of others, was a credit to the district.

“The impact of this work is felt far beyond our boundaries, and for many years after the work is done,’’ she said.

“Whether it’s protecting our environment, preserving our heritage, mentoring young people or simply lending a hand when it’s needed, our volunteers are the heartbeat of this district.

“Council is proud to back their efforts, year after year,” Mayor Black said.

Harris Farms of Cheviot received the Special Mayoral Business Award for decades of community backing, while Mark Inglis received the Special Mayoral Community Service Award for his tireless work with the St James Trails Trust and Queen Mary Reserve Historic Hospital Trust.

Community Service recipients were: Pam Murdoch (Amuri); Kate and Bruce Nicol (Cheviot); Jock Foster (Glenmark); Lynda and Fred Saunders (Hanmer Springs); Sue and Jim Trumper (Hurunui); and Katrina Platt and Mark and Deb Wilson (South Ward).

The MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund, which MainPower and the Hurunui District Council each contribute $5000 to, supported four projects protecting indigenous biodiversity: The Hurunui Biodiversity Trust; Julie Stevenson; Patoa Farms; and the Hurunui District Landcare Group on behalf of the Waikari Pest Group.

The Hurunui Heritage Award, funded by the council, went to the Catholic Parish of the Good Shepherd Amberley, to help restore the steeple of Amberley’s historic 1865 church.

Three Youth Awards recognised the district’s rising leaders and those supporting that rise- Maxim Cave (Youth Volunteer Award), Dr Tim Kelly (Volunteering for Youth) and Ruby Beckdahl (Mayoral Award for Outstanding Youth Leadership).