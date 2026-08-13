Neil Wilson is the engineering mastermind behind Hanmer Springs’ thermal pools' heating systems and the popular Alpine Winter Festival ice rink.

Now he has taken on his coolest project yet: Using true Kiwi ingenuity to build the snow machine that will power New Zealand's first wellness snow room.

The snow room forms part of Elemental by Hanmer Springs, a new premium wellness experience which opened at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa last week.

The adults-only experience combines a sauna, steam room, snow room and private geothermal pools in a guided contrast therapy journey.

But creating real falling snow indoors in the middle of Hanmer Springs wasn't as simple as ordering a machine.

“We built a little prototype just to see if it would work," Wilson says.

The snow room forms part of Elemental by Hanmer Springs, a new premium wellness experience opening today at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. Photo: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa

The team built a custom snow-making system capable of producing fresh, powder-like snow that falls from above and settles throughout the purpose-built room.

"We wanted something that created real snow and a genuine experience for guests," Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa General Manager Sarah Wiblin says.

Getting the prototype working gave the team confidence they were on the right track.

“From there it was about refining the design and making sure it delivered what we wanted.

"Neil has an incredible ability to take an idea and make it happen. When we started exploring the snow room concept, he immediately got to work finding a solution," Wiblin says.

Elemental further strengthens Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa's position as a leading alpine wellness destination, expanding its premium wellness offering and providing a contrast therapy experience unlike anything else currently available in New Zealand.

The experience has been designed around four elements: fire, air, ice and water. Guests will move through a sauna, steam room and snow room before finishing with a private geothermal soak.

"I think it's going to be a really cool experience," Neil says.

"When the snow falls on you it melts instantly and cools you down straight away. It's quite different to other hot-and-cold experiences."

Ms Wiblin believes the snow room will become one of the most talked-about features of the new attraction.

"People come to Hanmer Springs to relax, recharge and experience something different.

"Being able to step from the warmth of a sauna into real falling snow is something completely unique in New Zealand, and we're excited to share that experience with our visitors."

Elemental by Hanmer Springs is a new premium wellness experience at Hanmer Springs

Thermal Pools and Spa is designed around the four elements of fire, air, ice and water. The adults-only experience combines sauna, steam, snow and geothermal soaking in a guided 75-minute contrast therapy journey, taking guests through a series of immersive hot and cold environments before concluding in a private thermal pool.

Elemental has been developed as a significant investment in the future of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa, expanding its wellness offering and strengthening the destination's position as a leading alpine wellness destination.

It will be open to the public from Monday,10 August 2026. There is a special launch price of $99 for the full Elemental experience for bookings from 10 August - 30 September. Standard pricing is $125 per person, + $25 for entry into the wider Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool and Spa complex (optional), and includes a private thermal pool experience, complimentary refreshments and access to the sauna, steam and snow rooms.