Hunters will take to the hills next month in search of pigs, deer or fallow to line up in the annual Mandeville Tavern Hunting competition.

An impressive line up of animals is expected to be entered in the hunt which runs from 1am Friday, August 14 to weigh-in at the Kaiapoi tavern at 2pm, Sunday, August 16.

Entries close on August 12.

Tavern owner Lindsay Peters says the traditional hunt attracts seasoned hunters, and a great bunch of young hunters over the age of 16 years.

Entry is limited to 100 hunters who will all be keen to take aim to try and bag a decent animal to be eligible for a prize.

Lindsay says the prize pool for the annual event is $10,000, including a rifle.

One lucky person will be eligible to win the rifle, but must present their Firearms Licence to claim it.

Lindsay is extremely grateful for long time, and new sponsors, who support the event and help make it competitive.

There are prizes for the heaviest boar, sow, stag and hind, and the heaviest average pig weight and average deer weight.

There will also be a large variety of spot prizes up for grabs for those entering the competition.

Entry forms are available now from the tavern in Raven Quay, Kaiapoi. No phone entries,