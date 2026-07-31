A patient with a suspected spinal injury had a much smoother and safer trip to Christchurch Hospital thanks to a new helipad at Hanmer Springs.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the North Canterbury town after the man was injured in an agricultural accident. It was the first time a rescue helicopter had landed on the helipad.

The Hanmer Springs Community Trust raised nearly $70,000 towards the new pathway and pad, with the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust contributing $46,000 towards specialist lighting for the project.

The patient, who had been struck by a beam, was driven to the Hanmer Springs Medical Centre.

Medical staff were immediately concerned about a possible spinal injury, and immobilised the patient in the car while calling for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Critical care paramedic Tom said they wheeled a stretcher from the helicopter straight to the patient in the parked car.

They then moved him from the car onto the stretcher, and then smoothly transported him to the helicopter.

“It was a seamless transition for the patient only possible thanks to the helipad and attached pathway.

“Without the new infrastructure we would have had to carry the patient or stretcher him over the bumpy grass — neither of which are ideal options for someone with suspected spinal injuries.

“The helipad allowed us to provide a superior level of care at such a critical time for this patient.”

The man was placed on a vacuum mattress — a specialised piece of equipment which moulds to a patient’s body once air is removed.

Pain relief was administered and the rescue crew then transported him directly to Christchurch Hospital for imaging and specialist care.

The community is welcome to celebrate the official opening of the helipad at 11 am on Saturday, August 1, at the Hanmer Springs Sports Domain.

Find out more about the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its missions at airrescue.co.nz.