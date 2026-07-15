Pegasus Guardians have come out swinging in an endeavour to save the Pegasus golf course from being developed for housing.

The Guardians organised a community golf fundraiser for Sunday, July 19, at the Amberley Golf Club, to help build a fighting fund to try and save the Pegasus course. The tournament sold out within days.

The funds raised will go toward the campaign against the proposed housing development of the Pegasus course by Wolfbrook which bought the 18-hole, 77 hectare property which was in voluntary liquidation.

The event was played in the Pegasus Guardians Pairs format — also known as Canadian Foursomes.

The day combined friendly competition with a shared commitment to protecting a “valued local asset’’, the guardians say.

“This tournament is about ... it’s about a community standing together to protect a place that matters to so many people,” a Pegasus Guardians Committee spokesperson says.

“With support from past and present members, as well as our wider community, we can help with the ongoing efforts to preserve the course for future generations to enjoy.”

The Pegasus Guardians was established by golf club members when Pegasus Golf entered liquidation, and remained taking care of it until Wolfbrook closed it a few weeks after buying it.

The course fees provided funding to cover the operational costs of the greens, coupled with countless hours of volunteer work to assist the greenkeepers in maintaining the championship course.

It united members, supporters, and advocates dedicated to preserving the course as a recreational area for the community.

But since it has been closed, the holes concreted, and in some cases dug up, and Wolfbrook clearly stating people are trespassing if they attempt to play on the course.

The guardian’s organisation emphasises the golf course is a valued community asset, offering social, sporting, and environmental benefits and has united with the Pegasus Residents Group in a campaign aimed to keep the course and green space accessible for both current and future generations.

The tournament featured prizes, raffles, and a welcoming atmosphere for current and past

members to reconnect while supporting the cause. Food and beverages will be available for purchase following play, adding to the social side of the day.

The guardians are immensely grateful for the support from the Amberley Golf Club, and the entire Canterbury golfing fraternity that has shown remarkable solidarity with the Pegasus members.

Pegasus golf course was admired throughout New Zealand as a modern golfing venue, celebrated for its championship-level design, immaculate conditioning and strong community identity.

Opened in 2009 as the sporting heart of the Pegasus township, the course quickly earned national recognition by hosting premier events including the New Zealand Women’s Open, attracting elite players.

It remains known today as a high‑quality, all‑abilities course known for its pristine fairways, challenging greens, and welcoming culture.

Wolfbrook has indicated it proposes redeveloping the Pegasus Golf Course into residential housing, and apply for consents to be fast-tracked through the Fast Track legislation.