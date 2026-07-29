Ten years ago she got her first baking job in a supermarket. Now Nakesha McDouall is ready to take the reins of a Christchurch hot spot.

McDouall has been dreaming of owning her own bakery since first taking a job in the supermarket bakery when she was 15.

Now a decade later, her dream is becoming reality - and talking about it moves her to tears.

The 25-year-old will soon become the new owner of award-winning Michael's Bakery in Hillmorton, Christchurch, as Michael and Wendy Meaclem hang up their aprons after 40 years.

"I feel honoured to carry on Michael and Wendy's legacy and put everything they've taught me into it and carry on all this," she said, becoming emotional.

"I've had some really great messages from friends and family, they know how much I've wanted this."

McDouall started at Michael's Bakery as an apprentice five years ago after earning a bakery qualification at Ara Institute of Canterbury and has worked her way up from apprentice to senior baker.

Next month's handover will mark the end of an era for Michael Meaclem, after he bought the bakery in 1986 aged just 23.

Michael's been doing the donuts since the 80s. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Over four decades the bakery has built a loyal customer base and earned national recognition.

In March, its citrus scented hot cross buns were recognised as the best hot cross buns in the country in Baking New Zealand's annual contest.

Some of the goodies on offer. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

McDouall said her love of baking began in her family's kitchen.

"My grandma is a very good cook and baker and I always enjoyed watching her and my mum," she said.

"I've always loved cooking for people, that's sort of my love language just putting that love out there for other people to enjoy."

Wendy and Michael Meaclem. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

After leaving school she found work in supermarket bakeries before deciding she wanted to be a qualified baker, and at Ara Institute she was recommended for an apprenticeship at Michael's Bakery.

After buying her first home last year she never imagined owning a business would happen so soon.

"It was too good of an opportunity to turn down and I know I won't regret it," she said.

She planned to keep the bakery's classics while gradually introducing ideas of her own.

Nakesha McDouall plans to keep the baking going for many years to come. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Michael and Wendy Meaclem's last day will be 8 August - marking exactly 40 years since Michael took over the bakery.

"It feels a bit surreal and a bit sad in a way," Michael Meaclem said.

"It's a bit like losing a member of your family in a way because our eldest daughter is 36 and our twins are 33 and they've only ever known us owning a bakery."

The decision to retire came while the couple were holidaying in the Cook Islands, where they decided 40 years in the business was the right time to hand over the reins.

"It's a long physical job. My wife and I we still have the passion and the knowledge but we're getting tired, it's time for a bit of a rest. We're going to hook the caravan up and we're going to see the country," he said.

The prize buns. Photo: Supplied

Rather than selling to an outside buyer, Michael Meaclem said it was special to see someone who started as an apprentice take over the bakery.

"Nakesha stepped up," he said.

"She came to us and said I'd like to put my hand up to buy it. Her and her partner were able to come up and afford it and purchase it so we're very, very proud and very happy. It makes our heart happy to sell it to someone in-house."

Michael Meaclem said one of the secrets for lasting 40 years as a business was self-improvement and never giving up.

"There's a great saying that the harder you work, the luckier you are in business, and I think you need to put the hours in. I know when Nakesha takes over, she'll be doing long hours like I did," he said.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Wendy Meaclem said while customers had been saddened by the news of the couple retiring, they had been reassured knowing the bakery was in safe hands.

"We have a very loyal following here and the customers have been absolutely amazing," she said.

"It's nice for them to know that Nakesha has been with us for at least five years and that she'll be carrying on our legacy."

McDouall said the next chapter still felt surreal.

"I don't know if I can fully prepare for it but I'm just trying to learn as much as I can, listen to the advice Michael and Wendy give me but also know that I'm going to have to learn things for myself. There's no better time than now," she said.

McDouall said she would love to still be running the bakery in 40 years.