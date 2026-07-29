China's ambassador has delivered a pointed response after Foreign Minister Winston Peters told a Chinese-born New Zealand MP to "go back to your own country" in Parliament.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ambassador Wang Xiaolong said New Zealand's domestic politics were not China's concern, but: "sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else".

Peters launched his attack during Parliament's general debate on Wednesday after being heckled by Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan.

Xu-Nan interrupted Peters' speech on the Covid-19 pandemic response, asking: "Are you vaccinated?"

Peters shot back, telling Xu-Nan to "go back to your own country".

"That's where they lie like a flatfish, but they don't lie like that here, all right?" he said.

"This is called a democracy, unlike what you're used to."

Peters went on: "Go back to where you've come from, you loudmouth, and maybe you'll learn something about the political system of New Zealand."

Xu-Nan was born in China but moved to New Zealand as a child in 1994.

Asked about the comments later on Wednesday, Peters doubled down, calling Xu-Nan an arrogant "twit".

"He's only been here for five minutes, can't even speak the language properly," he told reporters.

Chinese ambassador Wang Xiaolong. Photo: RNZ

Wang published a post on X on Thursday morning, writing: "We have absolutely no interest in being dragged into the domestic politics of other countries.

"Suffice it to say, sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else."

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also weighed in on X, describing Peters' comments as a "dangerous way" to refer to New Zealand's largest trade partner.