Leaders of the country’s Asian community have condemned Foreign Minister Winston Peters for telling a Chinese-born New Zealand MP to “go back to your own country” during a parliamentary debate.

The pair urged members of the ethnic community to use their vote in the upcoming general election to ensure their voices were being heard.

The demand comes on the back of a call by 10 organisations representing the country’s ethnic, faith and multicultural communities earlier this month to amend hate speech legislation in an election message to political parties”.

The open letter came in the wake of Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki’s recent call on social media to purge Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims from the country.

Peters launched his attack during Parliament’s general debate on Wednesday after being heckled by Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan. In response, Peters told Xu-Nan to “go back to where you’ve come from, you loudmouth”.

“This is called a democracy, unlike what you’re used to,” he said.

Xu-Nan was born in China but moved to New Zealand as a child in 1994.

Vishal Rishi, chief executive at The Asian Network Incorporated, said it was upsetting that such remarks were becoming normalised as other politicians had made similar remarks in the past few months.

He said the Asian community should be valued and comments such as this weren’t nice.

“They all know how much Asian community has contributed to the country culturally, economically and otherwise as well, so that is where I feel it’s very sad because this is not the New Zealand we came to 25 years ago,” Rishi said.

He encouraged ethnic communities to vote in the November election.

“I don’t know what is happening to our leadership,” he said.

“If we are not happy, if the things are not in line with our values … then we must come forward and vote this time … so we can be well represented at the decision-making tables.”

Paul Chin, president of the New Zealand Chinese Association, said although comments such as this could be taken out of context, Peters’ remarks weren’t appropriate, especially as it occurred in parliament.

“I think it’s coming around to election time and people tend to sort of get a little bit carried away and try to use these things as a political tool, which I think is not always a good thing,” Chin said.

Chin said China remained an important partner to New Zealand’s economy and trade, and political leaders should “focus on long-term interest” and keep that in mind.

“There are better ways to say things,” he said.

“There will always be differences of opinions, and I think that’s more important that we continue to be respectful, especially when that dialogue is public.”

The condemnation from the ethnic community came alongside pointed remarks from Chinese ambassador Wang Xiaolong in response to Peters’ insult.

Wang published a post on X on Thursday morning, writing: “We have absolutely no interest in being dragged into the domestic politics of other countries.

“Suffice it to say, sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else.”

Peters doubled down on his comments in a later social media post, decrying the “pearl clutching and faux outrage” and saying Wang’s comment simply proved the point he had made in Parliament.

“We live in a democracy that includes free speech and rights — those two values that other certain countries not only limit, but do so with force.

“If you want to compare what our free democratic country has — in particular our parliament — then go back and see what it’s like in those communist and dictatorship countries and look for yourself.”

Peters concluded his message: “If that offends the pearl clutchers and the communist shills labelling it as ‘dangerous’ — welcome to New Zealand.”

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also weighed in on X late Wednesday, describing Peters’ comments as a “dangerous way” to refer to New Zealand’s largest trade partner.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday, Xu-Nan called on the prime minister to show some leadership and hold both Peters and Jones to account for their racism.

“It is extraordinary that you have a minister who is so careless and irresponsible with what he says,” he said.