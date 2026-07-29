Enjoy the mild weather now - severe gales and heavy snow are set to hit the South Island from later today.

• Check state highways on NZTA’s Journey Planner

MetService has issued strong wind watches for parts of the mainland on Thursday, with northwesterly winds potentially approaching severe gale in exposed places in the Canterbury high country. The warmer ‘Foehn’ winds were expected to push temperatures up to a comfortable 16°C in Christchurch.

People driving in gale-force winds were urged to take extra care, especially those operating high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised.

From Friday, it was expected to get a lot colder and windier.

MetService is predicting strong, southerly winds approaching severe gales for coastal Otago, coastal Southland, southern Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and the Canterbury Plains, about and east of Lincoln, may get southwesterly winds approaching severe gale in exposed places on Friday night.

The cold southerly was expected to move up the South Island.

A spokesman for NZTA said forecasting provided to it suggested that heavy snow could fall on Friday in places such as Canterbury’s alpine passes, with 10-20cm possible about and west of Arthur’s Pass, affecting State Highway 73, and in the Lewis Pass area, affecting SH7.

“Snowfalls may fall to as low as 200m elevation on Saturday, while the Mackenzie Basin was expected to get lesser amounts.”

In Southland, snow was forecast for SH94 near Milford Sound on Thursday night. The highway would close at 5pm from the Lower Hollyford Road turnoff to The Chasm.

This section of SH94 was expected to reopen late on Friday morning, with possible ongoing snow showers causing more disruptions throughout the day.

Road users were encouraged to plan ahead by checking the weather and roading conditions.

“NZTA may close other state highways where the snowfall puts people at risk. People are encouraged to carry warm clothing, food and water with them in case of travel delays or detours,” the spokesman advised.

“In winter driving conditions where traction is affected, motorists are urged to reduce their speeds, increase their following distances, and avoid sudden braking or turning movements and stay as visible as possible.”

Strong wind watches

Canterbury High Country

Period: From 10am until 7pm on Thursday. Northwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places. Another period of northwesterly gales was expected Friday morning.

Coastal Southland and southern Fiordland

Period: From 7am until 3pm on Friday Southerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, and Canterbury Plains about and east of Lincoln.

Period: From 6pm on Friday until 12am on Saturday. Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Coastal Otago

Period: From 12pm until 9pm on Friday. Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

- Allied Media