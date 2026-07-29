A slice of Christchurch library history has found a new life on a Canterbury vineyard.

Blackhouse Vineyard’s new cellar door and board room is housed within the relocated and restored Cashmere Junior Library, which was officially opened by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon last weekend.

The Warren and Mahoney-designed building was built in 1959 and was situated on Dyers Pass Rd, Blackhouse Vineyard owners Gillian and Kerry Walsh said.

The building was then moved to Flaxton Rd in Rangiora as a site office.

“We bought the building on July 3, 2025, and began work on creating a new cellar door and board room,” Kerry says.

The couple’s 12-month renovation journey can be viewed on the vineyard’s YouTube channel.

The vineyard is the sole commercial wine label made by fruit in the Waimakariri District, Kerry says.

Over six vintages, Blackhouse Vineyard has won four wine awards for its pinot gris.

The Boundary Rd site was specifically purchased to grow pinot gris because of its free draining silt loam and glacial riverbed soils, Kerry says.

Gordon praised the couple’s commitment to the project and the hard work they put into every hand-harvested vintage.

Library reborn ... The new cellar door and board room at Blackhouse Vineyard in Swannanoa. Photo: Chaznel Photography

“This cellar door and board room is more than a beautiful new space that enhances our district’s unique identity,” Gordon said.

“It is a monument to 20 years of vision and dedication.

“Libraries are places where stories are collected and shared.

“Today, this old library begins an entirely new chapter, one where people can gather, celebrate and enjoy a very good glass of pinot gris along the way.”



