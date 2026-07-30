Kayla Hodge — with a little help — names a North Otago club team of the year. 15. Ben McCarthy (Maheno). Tidy boot, brilliant speed and did everything right for the green machine. 14. Joji Rinakama (Valley). Another who was unstoppable in his debut year. 13. Sam McCarthy (Maheno). The younger McCarthy had a strong first season. 12. Tini Feke (Old Boys). Nothing can stop Feke. 11. Seva Druma (Excelsior). Try-scoring machine out wide. 10. Isaac Clunie (Valley). Directed his side nicely to win the Citizens Shield. 9. Alfie Coop (Athies). Made the shift from fullback and was rewarded with North Otago selection. 8. Mitch Morton (Kurow). Another outstanding season from the durable back-rower. 7. Mat Duff (Excelsior). The Blues stalwart always puts his body on the line. 6. Savenaca Rabaka (Athletic Marist). Brutal ball-carrier and demanded North Otago selection. 5. Epineri Logavatu (Athletic Marist). Big lineout target and offers spark. 4. Anthony Docherty (Valley). Quickly becoming the region’s premier lock. 3. Temesia Bolavucu. Anchored a strong Blues scrum all year. 2. Hayden Tisdall (Maheno). Never plays a bad game. 1. Kelepi Funaki (Old Boys). Continued his form as the best prop in the competition. Reserves: Lisivani Tui’fua (Athletic Marist), Jake Greenslade (Valley), Mateo Qolisese (Athletic Marist), Lagi Poasa (Excelsior), Cameron Rowland (Valley), Oli Knopp (Excelsior), Alex Wilson (Maheno), Tyree Manaia (Excelsior), Ben Paton (Valley).