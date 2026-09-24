Past and present pupils, staff and school families celebrated the significant anniversaries at Fairton and Wakanui schools at the weekend.

Fairton celebrated its 125th while Wakanui celebrated its 150th.

There were cakes, speeches, tree plantings, a drama and hockey game between the two celebrations.

Fairton School office manager Livia McGregor said Fairton had a fantastic day celebrating its 125th anniversary on Friday.

“We had 130 attending, including the children at the day time events, which included a tour of the school watching learning in action.

"We then (had) assembly in the Fairton Community Hall, we then came back to school where we had Mayor Liz McMillan unveil the new school bell and sponsor plaques, followed by a lovely afternoon tea,” McGregor said.

The beautifully decorated cake was cut by the school’s youngest pupil, Lottie Searle, and oldest former pupil, Daphne Allison (nee Slade).

The youngest and oldest pupils at the Fairton School 125th anniversary celebrations from left Lottie Searle and Daphne Allison cutting the cake. Photo: Ingrid Lake

The reminiscing, laughter and commemorating continued with a dinner at the Celtic Rugby Club rooms which was attended by about 70 folks.

As part of the celebration commemorative tea towels were produced and are available for $15 from the school office.

Reminiscing about school days at the Fairton Schools, 125th anniversary are from left Elaine Shutt, Alan Trott, Pamela Johnston, Norma King, Ian Trott. Photo: Ingrid Lake

Meanwhile, the celebration at Wakanui School kicked off on Thursday evening last week, with a school production at the Ashburton Event Centre.

The production, "150 years of Growing the Future”, was written by school principal Trena Watt and was well received by the audience.

On Friday, celebrations were focused at the school with current and former pupils, staff and families celebrated the milestone in the school’s life.

The school, in a post to social media, said it was Wakanui’s oldest former pupil, Bruce Leadley, now in his 90s, who stole the show with an enlightening speech of what Wakanui School was like around the time of World War 2.

Pupils at Wakanui School performing kapahaka at the schools 150th anniversary. Photo: Wakanui School Facebook page

Having just seen the school’s kapahaka performance he described his memory of Māori stick games and songs.

He believed Wakanui was ahead of its time in the late 1930’s.

Bruce and the school’s youngest pupil, Tahlia Brown, planted a 150th commemorative tree and former teacher Trevor Gamblin cut a specially-made cake which was enjoyed during afternoon tea.

The hall was set up with displays for a walk down memory lane and the school open for a wander through.

One of the many activities to celebrate Wakanui School's 150th anniversary was a 'friendly' game of hockey. Photo: Wakanui School 150 years celebration Facebook page

On Saturday, a “friendly” hockey game — the sport of Wakanui — was enjoyed by many with bragging rights in the final game going to Wakanui Grey.

Then there was time to catch up with old school mates and shared memories took place during an anniversary dinner.

The jubilee project, replacing the tennis court with an all weather sporting surface, is well on the way to achieving a fundraising goal of $195,000, with $150,000 in the bank.