Cold temperatures and rain have delayed the completion of road repairs on State Highway 1, south of Ashburton.

The work, due to finish today, is now expected to be completed on Monday.

A spokesperson for NZTA said overnight cold temperatures and rain have delayed the completion of a section of State Highway 1 south of Ashburton that has been rebuilt.

"The section of SH1/Hinds Highway between the intersections of Thews and Longbeach roads has been recently reduced to a single lane of traffic, with a temporary 30km/h speed limit, while the road rebuild was underway following multiple potholes in the area after recent storms.”

Traffic management in place on SH1/Hinds Highway south of Ashburton. Photo: Supplied

Road users had been warned of delays of up to 45 minutes but delays had been much less.

"Work putting down a new chip seal on this section of highway was intended for earlier this week, but the recent weather conditions mean this sealing will now happen today, with the single lane and temporary speed limit remaining in operation,” the spokesperson said.

"The intention from tomorrow morning (Friday) is to have two lanes of traffic open again under the temporary speed limit and traffic management (cones), continuing through the weekend.

"On Monday morning, it is scheduled to revert to the single lane with road users having to stop on demand, so that the new section of road can be swept and fresh line marking done on it.

"All going to plan, this section of SH1/Hinds Highway is expected to be fully complete and open again to two lanes without any restriction from Monday night.”