Textile craft advocate Richard Ashford, of Ashburton,, at left, was awarded an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Wellington, last Thursday.

Ashford, who was named in the King’s Birthday Honours List, received his ONZM for services to business, particularly the textile craft industry.

He has been managing director and lead designer at Ashford Handicrafts, which exports textile craft equipment and New Zealand wool to over 40 countries, and is a world-renowned designer of textile equipment, producing more than 900,000 spinning wheels and weaving looms.

Ashford promotes traditional textile practices and has led innovations that promote inclusivity, including equipment that enables greater access for hobbyists with disabilities.

The Ashford Textile Award supports textile artists and community projects worldwide.

Ashford produces the digital textile magazine ‘The Wheel’, and his six books on spinning, weaving, felting and carding have sold over 110,000 copies.

He supports many local organisations and was a director of the Ashburton Permanent Building Society from 1988 until its merger with Heartland Building Society in 2011.