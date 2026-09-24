The Rotary Club of Ashburton Plains primary speech contest finals have wrapped up for another year.

The Year 5 and 6 students had their finals earlier this month, while the Year 7 and 8 pupils had theirs on September 16. Both at the Ashburton RSA.

Airom Bubiao from Chertsey School took out first place making him the first pupil from the school to do so.

School Principal Claire Maria acknowledged the hard work and preparation he put into his speech.

“On the night he was calm, collected and absolutely amazing.”

Maria said Airom spoke with “confidence and represented Chertsey School beautifully.”

Second place went to Tisi Vaipulu from Netherby School, with Olivia Nelson from the Ashburton Christian School got third.

In the senior contest, first place went to Addison Page from Ashburton Intermediate School, second place to Toby Bisseker from Ashburton Christian School and third place to Ma'ake Vaipulu from Ashburton Intermediate School.

Adjudicating both nights were Christine Wilson, previous Head of English at Ashburton College, and current Ashburton College student Theo Vanini.

Competition organiser and Rotary Youth committee member Ray King said both judges gave credit to the young speech makers.

"Theo spoke at the end and said he was “highly impressed” with the standard of all the speeches.”

Also on the final night, Plains Rotary named the 2026 Honour Roll.

Ray said the it gave credit to young people in the school and community, who “contribute above the average participation”.

The awardees were; Faye Blom from Longbeach School, Harper Ewing from Hinds School, Reagan Henderson and Harriet Hyslop from Ashburton Christian School, Mariadne Soriano and Fynn Clemett from Our Lady of the Snows, Felipe Masino from St Joseph’s School and Clair Munro from Methven Primary School.

"It is not for academic or sporting excellence and it’s not a competition.”

"The schools send in the nominations,” Ray said.

He said each of this year’s eight “very worthy nominees received a personally scripted certificate, outlining the contributions they have made.

Ray, a former teacher, was the driving force behind bring the Rotary Speech Contest to Mid Canterbury around 20 years ago.

After 40 years in the classroom, Ray said he knew how important being able to speak in public is.

“They say public speaking is one of the things people are most afraid of. We are helping to change that.” he said.