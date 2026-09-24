Haven Housing Mid Canterbury has been given a $250,000 funding boost from Ahu Community Trust.

The grant is welcomed as Haven are geared up to start work next month on another older persons housing project in Ashburton.

Haven chair Jackie Girvan said it will go toward building 10 single-person community housing units on Cambridge St in Hampstead.

The district has a critical shortage of affordable rental accommodation for older people with modest means.

“This grant will make a significant contribution to delivering much-needed affordable housing for older people in our community,” Girvan said.

Ahu Community Trust chief executive officer Tim Barnett said the grant will be spread with two instalments of $125,000 in 2026/2027, and the same for 2027/2028.

Trust board chair Di Hay said the trust was “thrilled” to be able to support the community housing project.

‘‘We know it will make a big difference to the community and addresses an important need.

“Haven Housing has done an amazing job to-date and our commitment of funding is an endorsement of their hard work.”

Along with the Ahu grant, Girvan said the Trevor Wilson Charitable Trust and some private donors generous donations had made the project possible.

‘‘As we are a registered charity any donations are/or could be tax deductible for individual donors,” she said.

Girvan said she has a waiting list for affordable housing, so knowing the Cambridge St build should start next month and be finished in around nine months time is good news.

‘‘I have no concerns about not having enough folks to fill any of our units. As soon as I have a vacancy I contact the next person on the list.”

Haven Housing currently offer a total of 26 elderly housing units; nine at Cameron Villa and 17 newly built units at Mona Square.

Girvan said people looking for housing can register with Haven Housing directly.

She also suggested registering with Ashburton District Council.

‘‘It would be wise to investigate with the Anglican Church as to any vacancies in their units in Tinwald as well.”