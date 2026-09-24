Books, puzzles, sheet music and magazines are among the many items flowing through the doors of the Ashburton Sports Hall ahead of the Rotary Club of Ashburton’s annual Bookarama sale.

Doors open 8am Monday and it runs until midday October 3 in what could be the last time at the venue, with the hall listed for sale.

The fundraiser had been running for over 45 years and has raised more than $1.5m.

Among the many projects, causes and groups the club has supported with funds are the Fred Hollows Foundation and the Rotary Youth Driver Award.

Bookarama convenor David Mead said sorting for the massive sale takes place throughout the year.

"It’s pretty wonderful all the donations we get it,” Mead said.

Although there was disappointment some bins had been used as dumping grounds for unsaleable books and other items.

Since mid-August there’s been a hive of activity from members with hundreds of volunteer hours gone into unloading boxes of books and other items and placing them into categories.

"As the books come in through the year we sort them into categories and box them up,” he said.

"On moving day, with the assistance of the Ashburton College Rowing Club we moved 23 pallets each containing 40 boxes. The kids love helping out with the unloading.”

Anyone still wanting to donate items can take them to the Sports Hall or collection boxes at Community House Mid Canterbury, 44 Cass St or New World Supermarket on Moore St.

Market Days gets under way at Baring Square East in downtown Ashburton on Monday.

Meanwhile, also taking place in Ashburton on Monday is the annual Market Days at Baring Square East.

Organiser Carol Johns is excited about new stalls joining firm favourites and being part of 120 food and market stalls in, and around, Baring Square, Cameron St and East St on September 28.

The event, held on South Canterbury Anniversary Day, draws crowds from within the district and further afield.

“It’s pretty amazing to think some of the stallholders have been coming to the day for over 20 years,” Johns said.

"As its school holidays we have organised amusements, slot car racing and face painting for children.”

Real hot dogs would also return, as people have missed them over the last couple of years, she said.

Many visitors travelled to Ashburton for its annual events.

“Now days we get as many people from Canterbury and north as from South Canterbury,” Johns said.

* Bookarama, run by the Rotary Club of Ashburton, September 28 from 8am to 5pm, September 29 to October 2 from 9am to 5.30pm, late nights September 30 and Oct 2 till 8.30pm and October 3 from 9am to midday. Cash or Eftpos.

Market Day at Baring Square East on September 28 from 9am through to about 4pm. More than 100 food and market stallholders selling various wares.