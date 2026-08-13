Milton art group Art with Heart are exhibiting their work at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au in Balclutha. [Missing Credit]Tuatara. Carving in leather by Robert Eaton. Much of the work was created during the past year at the group’s weekly sessions and features a range of styles and mediums, including drawing, acrylic, watercolour, oil painting and leatherwork. [Missing Credit]Other World. Acrylic by Leslie Juney. The exhibition runs until August 28, with some works available for purchase. [Missing Credit]Declaring Miss Sunflower. Watercolour and ink by Lynn Hamilton. Photos: Nick Brook