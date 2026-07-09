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Nick Brook
nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz

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South OtagoJuly 9

Eco funding still fighting rabbits

Otago Regional Council has awarded nearly $920,000 to 28 community-led environmental projects this year, including support for continued rabbit control around Waihola.
Eco funding still fighting rabbits
Eco funding still fighting rabbits
South OtagoJuly 9

Helping hand earns honour

Balclutha taxi operator Nathan White was recognised with a Clutha District Council Community Award this year for his above-and-beyond contribution to the community.
Helping hand earns honour
Helping hand earns honour
South OtagoJuly 9

Local legend

This week’s Clutha Leader, Silver Fern Farms Local Legend winners are Tanisha (left) and Cassandra Pyne.
Local legend
Local legend
South OtagoJuly 9

Sights set on nationals

Balclutha RSA was abuzz as dozens of Otago arrow-artists gathered for a regional shootout last month.
Sights set on nationals
Sights set on nationals
South OtagoJuly 2

Local athletes host Otago champs

About 80 athletes competed at the Otago Aerobics Championships held in Balclutha last week.
Local athletes host Otago champs
Local athletes host Otago champs
South OtagoJuly 2

Trust grants $17,500 to club

A new outdoor deck at Balclutha Golf Club has moved a step closer after the club received a $17,500 grant from the Otago Community Trust (OCT).
Trust grants $17,500 to club
Trust grants $17,500 to club
South OtagoJuly 2

Collection preserves Catlins voices, tales

The stories and memories of Catlins residents have been preserved for future generations with the launch of Stories from the Catlins at the Owaka Community Library and Information Centre on June 24.
Collection preserves Catlins voices, tales
Collection preserves Catlins voices, tales
South OtagoJuly 2

Cop starting career on home turf

A young police officer with South Otago roots has come home to begin his career, after local police successfully sought his posting to Balclutha.
Cop starting career on home turf
Cop starting career on home turf
South OtagoJuly 2

Award-winning facilities make Point

The Kākā Point Community Group says the recognition of five years’ work on the township’s new public toilets and changing rooms belongs to everyone who helped bring the project to completion.
Award-winning facilities make Point
Award-winning facilities make Point
South OtagoJuly 2

Clutha country grassroots growing

Clutha Country Music Club drew dozens of fans from eight southern clubs for their annual interclub concert last Sunday, June 28.
Clutha country grassroots growing
Clutha country grassroots growing