GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Nick Brook
nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz
Latest
South Otago
July 9
Eco funding still fighting rabbits
Otago Regional Council has awarded nearly $920,000 to 28 community-led environmental projects this year, including support for continued rabbit control around Waihola.
South Otago
July 9
Helping hand earns honour
Balclutha taxi operator Nathan White was recognised with a Clutha District Council Community Award this year for his above-and-beyond contribution to the community.
South Otago
July 9
Local legend
This week’s Clutha Leader, Silver Fern Farms Local Legend winners are Tanisha (left) and Cassandra Pyne.
South Otago
July 9
Sights set on nationals
Balclutha RSA was abuzz as dozens of Otago arrow-artists gathered for a regional shootout last month.
South Otago
July 2
Local athletes host Otago champs
About 80 athletes competed at the Otago Aerobics Championships held in Balclutha last week.
South Otago
July 2
Trust grants $17,500 to club
A new outdoor deck at Balclutha Golf Club has moved a step closer after the club received a $17,500 grant from the Otago Community Trust (OCT).
South Otago
July 2
Collection preserves Catlins voices, tales
The stories and memories of Catlins residents have been preserved for future generations with the launch of Stories from the Catlins at the Owaka Community Library and Information Centre on June 24.
South Otago
July 2
Cop starting career on home turf
A young police officer with South Otago roots has come home to begin his career, after local police successfully sought his posting to Balclutha.
South Otago
July 2
Award-winning facilities make Point
The Kākā Point Community Group says the recognition of five years’ work on the township’s new public toilets and changing rooms belongs to everyone who helped bring the project to completion.
South Otago
July 2
Clutha country grassroots growing
Clutha Country Music Club drew dozens of fans from eight southern clubs for their annual interclub concert last Sunday, June 28.
View more