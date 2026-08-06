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Two brigades mark firefighter milestones

Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives of all ages and backgrounds from the Owaka, Waihola, Waikawa, Tokanui and Kaka Point brigades were in the Catlins for a Gold Star award, last month. Photo: Supplied
Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives of all ages and backgrounds from the Owaka, Waihola, Waikawa, Tokanui and Kaka Point brigades were in the Catlins for a Gold Star award, last month. Photo: Supplied
Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives of all ages and backgrounds from the Owaka, Waihola, Waikawa, Tokanui and Kaka Point brigades were in the Catlins for a Gold Star award, last month. Photo: Supplied
Nick Brook
Nick Brook
Nick BrookReporter
Thursday, August 6, 2026
Updated, Thursday, August 6, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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