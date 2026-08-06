Two brigades mark firefighter milestones

About 44 firefighters, partners and guests attended the Papatowai Volunteer Fire Brigade annual awards evening in Owaka recently. Representatives from the Owaka, Waihola, Waikawa, Tokanui, Kaka Point and Balclutha brigades were present as Fire and Emergency New Zealand District Commander Deane Chalmers presented Albert Jenks with a 25-year Gold Star award from Region 5 Te Kei and the Forest and Rural Fire Association New Zealand. Mr Chalmers congratulated Mr Jenks on his long service and dedication to the community, and joked about Papatowai members generating bonus callouts, referring to Mr Jenks' recent farm mishap, where he “won” a helicopter flight to Dunedin with four broken ribs. Papatowai controller Tony Miller presented service bars to Darryl Shanks, Tony Grant and Richard Lean before surprising Mr Jenks with a further, honorary, life membership of the brigade. Mr Miller also acknowledged Balclutha brigade members Jason Lyall and Jason Shanks, who both received Gold Stars at their brigade’s award ceremony the same evening. [Missing Credit]Balclutha Volunteer Fire Brigade Gold Star recipients and wives, from left, Cheri and Justin Shanks, and Jason and Julie Lyall, at their award evening at TPŌMA on Saturday, July 25. Photo: Supplied Accepting the awards, Mr Jenks said while people joined the brigade to serve their community, lasting friendships were what kept them involved. ‘‘I can repeat to you all the usual things about joining the brigade to serve the community and it is true,’’ Mr Jenks said. ‘‘It is why we join but it is not the reason we keep doing it. The reason we stay involved is due to the special relationships and friendships we forge with our brigade members. We have been really lucky with our members.” He reflected on one of his more memorable callouts, involving the partial deconstruction of a Christmas tree to access a house for a patient assessment. Mr Jenks follows a family tradition of service. His late father, Don Jenks, previously served as a brigade member and chief. His wife, Cicell, and their son Tom are also brigade members.