South Otago High School student Jorja Andrews has been recognised with a Clutha District Council Youth Spirit Award for her leadership and service to her school and community. The 18-year-old received the award after being nominated by the school’s senior leadership team. Her nomination recognised her roles as deputy head girl, cultural prefect, peer support leader and student council member, as well as her involvement in kapa haka, council citizenship ceremonies and a range of academic, cultural and sporting activities. Jorja said balancing school, sports, work and extra commitments came down to staying organised. “It’s just time management, I guess. Everything just happens and I have to take it little by little, work on one thing at a time and when I get those spare moments, take time for myself.” Asked which part of school life had meant the most to her, the energetic student immediately pointed out kapa haka. “That’s been a big part of my life. It’s definitely a highlight, and what has shaped me into who I am.” Jorja has practised kapa haka since she was 5, and said performing had developed into confidence to express both herself and her culture, helping her grow into leadership roles such as deputy head girl. ‘‘My mum and dad have always been by my side and always offered a hand for support.’’ She also thanked South Otago High School staff including deputy principal Gemma Tuhega for nominating her. At the TPŌMA award ceremony this year, Mayor Jock Martin said the annual awards recognised people whose dedication strengthened communities across the district. “We are lucky to have so many champions among us. People who drive projects, inspire others and create positive change that benefits us all.” Eight individual awards were presented this year alongside awards for community groups and Year 13 students, recognising volunteer service.