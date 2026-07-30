From landscapes and portraits to historic sources, a new exhibition at Owaka Museum brings together artworks and images from the Catlins Historical Society collection that are rarely seen by the public. From Our Archives is already on display, but opens officially with a free event at 2pm on Sunday including a presentation by organiser Marie Reid and afternoon tea. Mrs Reid has worked each Wednesday for several months with fellow Catlins Historical Society committee members Becky Skye-Gatland and Glenda Landreth to select and interpret the works. [Missing Credit]‘‘At Papatowhai’’ — beech tree by Murray Ayson. “We started pulling out any works of interest from Catlins artists or Catlins art,” she said. “And photography is a form of art as well.” The exhibition displays paintings alongside modern and historic images taken from the same locations to show how familiar landscapes have changed over time. Research also uncovered connections between artists, such as letters from watercolourist Edna Peterson to self-taught landscape painter Murray Ayson, adding personal context to works in the collection. [Missing Credit]‘‘The Manuka’’ oil on velvet by William Cockell (1882-1968). Many of the paintings and photographs normally remained in museum storage, with records also preserved through the national eHive online catalogue. Mrs Reid said preparing the exhibition revealed the depth of the museum’s collection. “For this little place, it’s actually amazing,” she said. Her presentation talk will outline the role of art as a record of local history, explain why particular works were selected and describe the research behind the exhibition. [Missing Credit]‘‘Old Tawanui Bridge’’ (oil on canvas, 2013) by Doreen Spittlehouse (1940-2024).