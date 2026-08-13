A Gold-Guitar line-up celebrating creative fellowship burnished Bazza Brown’s Down South release concert in Balclutha on Saturday. [Missing Credit]Lawrence lyricist Keily Smith praised local initiative and support for opportunities to perform. Photo: Nick Brook City Impact Church’s light and sound-stage did justice to tight, intimate sets from skilled Southern stars Keily Smith and Kayson Road (Kayla Mahon & Simon Thompson), who opened for Bazza and friends to lead sing-alongs with a family audience of about 100. [Missing Credit]Past Gold Guitar winner Simon Thompson and Kayla Mahon of Kayson Road, Gore. Photo: Nick Brook Thumping with the liveliness of a southern country childhood, Bazza’s new release, Down South is released online tomorrow.