Artists with heart are adding finishing touches to original works as they prepare for their exhibition in Balclutha. The annual showcase by members of Milton community group Art with Heart will feature a variety of styles and mediums, including drawing, acrylic, watercolour and oil painting and leather work. Art with Heart facilitator Maggie Tarver said most of the work had been completed during the past year, although some earlier pieces would also be displayed. The group meets from 10am to noon each Monday at Te Whare Puāwai in Spencer St, Milton, where art materials are supplied through Creative New Zealand Creative Communities. “The whole idea of getting the supplies provided through funding is to make it accessible to people,” Mrs Tarver said. ‘‘The paints, brushes and everything that you need are actually quite expensive.” She said the group aimed to provide a welcoming environment for people of all experience levels. “It’s for everyone like the people say to me, ‘I’ve always wanted to have a go, but I can’t draw.’ “We don’t judge people or what they’re doing, we work as a group. We support each other.” Sharing ideas and encouraging each other’s creativity helped members find inspiring conversation and valuable fellowship, she said. Art with Heart’s exhibition will run on the ground floor of Balclutha’s Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre, from August 3 to 28, where some of the artwork will be available to buy.