South Otago High School 1st XV head to Forsyth Barr Stadium for a final this Saturday, after a hard-fought 43-26 victory over Wakatipu at the weekend.

The teams met at the Toko Domain in Milton, having faced off earlier in the season in an arm-wrestle that the home team also won.

Wakatipu scored first, with a try in the second minute, to make it 7-0.

A solid scrum gave the South Otago backs an opportunity for second-five Max McHaffie to put centre Daniel Witt through a hole, to score under the posts in the eighth minute.

Halfback Archie Valli, who had a flawless day with the boot, converted the try to make it 7-7.

Wakatipu scored out wide in the 20th minute to make it 12-7.

A great run and chip kick from fullback Liam Hill pinned Wakatipu a few metres out from their goal line.

A charge down from lock Rylan Walsh fell straight to flanker Noah Kennedy and the ball went through the hands for first-five Rahui Valli to score in the 23rd minute.

South O dominated territory for the rest of the half, adding a penalty to extend the lead to 17-12 at the break.

Wakatipu scored in the fifth minute of the second half to put their noses back in front at 19-17.

South O went back into the lead four minutes later, when McHaffie went over from short range through a couple of defenders.

South O defended their line well and worked back upfield to the opponents’ goal line.

After a couple of penalties five metres out, prop Ezekiel Lealava’a crashed over from short range, 23 minutes into the half.

In the 28th minute of the half, McHaffie got the ball about 15 metres out and went straight through the line to score under the posts.

Archie Valli continued his perfect kicking to make it 38-19.

In a flurry of late scoring, Wakatipu converted their try with four minutes to go to make it 38-26.

However, South O winger Andrew McLay swooped on a bobbled Wakatipu ball two minutes later, and ran in, untouched, to make the final score 43-26.

The Division 2 final against Southland Boys High School 2nd XV will kick off at 2.30pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

Local support would be warmly appreciated.