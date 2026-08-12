Balclutha will become an annual fixture on the auction calendar, following a successful inaugural pre-lambing dog sale on Wednesday, agents say. PGG Wrightson stock agent Craig Dempster said 11 heading dogs and huntaways had sold for an average of $5600 during the auction adjoining Balclutha saleyards, spurred on by an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100. Top price went to Cam Burgess, of Owaka, and heading dog “Jock”, at $12,000. Mr Dempster said prices had been helped by engaged vendors supplying high-quality dogs for sale. [Missing Credit]Dogs await sale at the inaugural PGG Wrightson Pre-Lambing Dog Sale in Balclutha on Wednesday. Photo: Richard Davison “We’re very happy with this inaugural outing here in Balclutha. We’ve had good dogs sold for very good money, and the level of interest is very encouraging. We’ll be aiming to make this an annual pre-lambing event moving forward.” [Missing Credit]PGG Wrightson auctioneer Russell Moloney and regional livestock manager Paul Edwards, left, get proceedings under way at the inaugural Pre-Lambing Dog Sale in Balclutha on Wednesday. Photo: Richard Davison Among those whose curiosity had been piqued by the new event was “semi-retired” deer farmer Peter Watson, of Otama, near Gore. Mr Watson said he had driven up simply “for a look”. “The dogs look good, but there would have been 50 or so for sale back in the day. The move from sheep to dairy has cut things back a bit.” [Missing Credit]A sale dog shows off his moves during the inaugural PGG Wrightson Pre-Lambing Dog Sale in Balclutha on Wednesday. Photo: Richard Davison Having brought on several dogs over the years, he was not surprised by the keen prices, he said. “A good dog’s worth two or three people, so $10,000, $12,000 is excellent value.” richard.davison@odt.co.nz