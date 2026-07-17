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Richard Davison
richard.davison@odt.co.nz

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South OtagoJuly 17

Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience

Rural Otago will welcome military hero Willie Apiata VC this month, speaking at two events aiming to inspire connection and resilience.
Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
South OtagoJuly 16

Local legend

Former Otago Community Hospice fundraiser in South Otago, Julia Tibble, receives her Silver Fern Farms Local Legend award last week.
Local legend
Local legend
South OtagoJuly 16

Breaking the plastic habit

Residents are being encouraged to ditch the packaging, as part of nationwide initiative Plastic-Free July.
Breaking the plastic habit
Breaking the plastic habit
South OtagoJuly 16

Toy story hidden Milton gem

A Milton group wants more children to share in affordable play, thanks to a well-kept local secret.
Toy story hidden Milton gem
Toy story hidden Milton gem
South OtagoJuly 16

Tapanui gearing up for 150th

Vintage wheels are turning in Tapanui as the town prepares to celebrate its 150th jubilee this summer.
Tapanui gearing up for 150th
Tapanui gearing up for 150th
South OtagoJuly 16

Lions root for good causes

A local service club has raised $78,000 towards good causes, thanks to the humble brassica.
Lions root for good causes
Lions root for good causes
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South OtagoJuly 16

Resignation triggers board by-election

A Lawrence community stalwart is departing for fresh fields, triggering a community board by-election in the process.
Resignation triggers board by-election
Resignation triggers board by-election
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South OtagoJuly 14

Rural-focused council amalgamation favoured

Retaining local representation and reducing costs is key to any amalgamation of Clutha with other councils, a community survey has revealed.
Rural-focused council amalgamation favoured
Rural-focused council amalgamation favoured
South OtagoJuly 9

Matariki magic brings joy

The start of Matariki was celebrated with a festival of colour, cultures, song and dance in Balclutha last week.
Matariki magic brings joy
Matariki magic brings joy
South OtagoJuly 9

Festival a colourful event

A festival of colour, cultures, song and dance in Balclutha marked the beginning of Matariki last Thursday.