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Richard Davison
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Latest
South Otago
July 17
Military hero to speak at events on rural resilience
Rural Otago will welcome military hero Willie Apiata VC this month, speaking at two events aiming to inspire connection and resilience.
South Otago
July 16
Local legend
Former Otago Community Hospice fundraiser in South Otago, Julia Tibble, receives her Silver Fern Farms Local Legend award last week.
South Otago
July 16
Breaking the plastic habit
Residents are being encouraged to ditch the packaging, as part of nationwide initiative Plastic-Free July.
South Otago
July 16
Toy story hidden Milton gem
A Milton group wants more children to share in affordable play, thanks to a well-kept local secret.
South Otago
July 16
Tapanui gearing up for 150th
Vintage wheels are turning in Tapanui as the town prepares to celebrate its 150th jubilee this summer.
South Otago
July 16
Lions root for good causes
A local service club has raised $78,000 towards good causes, thanks to the humble brassica.
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South Otago
July 16
Resignation triggers board by-election
A Lawrence community stalwart is departing for fresh fields, triggering a community board by-election in the process.
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South Otago
July 14
Rural-focused council amalgamation favoured
Retaining local representation and reducing costs is key to any amalgamation of Clutha with other councils, a community survey has revealed.
South Otago
July 9
Matariki magic brings joy
The start of Matariki was celebrated with a festival of colour, cultures, song and dance in Balclutha last week.
South Otago
July 9
Festival a colourful event
A festival of colour, cultures, song and dance in Balclutha marked the beginning of Matariki last Thursday.
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