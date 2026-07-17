Willie Apiata. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rural Otago will welcome military hero Willie Apiata VC this month, speaking at two events aiming to inspire connection and resilience.

The Otago Rural Support Trust will host the free, interview-style events, entitled ‘‘I’m good ... are you?’’, on July 29 and 30, at Balclutha and Poolburn.

Trust chairman Phill Hunt said the events were a chance for rural communities to hear from someone whose story carried ‘‘real mana’’.

Mr Apiata was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery under fire during service in Afghanistan, and is New Zealand’s only living recipient of the medal.

‘‘To have Willie Apiata VC here in Otago, speaking directly to our rural communities, is a pretty special opportunity,’’ Mr Hunt said.

‘‘His story is one of courage, humility and service, but it is also about connection, looking after the people around you and recognising that no-one gets through the hard times alone.’’

He said the presentations would create space for open conversations on resilience, mental wellbeing, leadership, manaaki and staying connected through tough times.

These were values that resonated with rural communities.

‘‘We hope people come along, bring a mate, and take something away that helps them in their own lives, families, workplaces and communities.’’

Mr Hunt said, although the rural sector was largely positive at present, many farmers, growers and rural families continued to face pressure.

‘‘This can be from weather events, financial stress, isolation, workload, or the day-to-day challenges of rural life.

‘‘Rural people are incredibly resilient, but that does not mean they should have to carry everything by themselves.

‘‘Sometimes the most important thing we can do is check in properly. Not just ask once and move on but ask again and keep connected.’’

The events were recommended for ages 16 and over.

Registrations could be made through the trust website.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz