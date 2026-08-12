A lifelong southern rugby enthusiast says he may no longer love the game as he once did, but his memories remain pure gold. A chance swap of a 2015 Rugby World Cup cap for some bowls jerseys recently inspired retired Clinton farmer Peter Miller to rummage through his other sporting memorabilia, reigniting his curiosity. The cap had come from a neighbour who knew of Mr Miller’s love of all things rugby, and had “fallen into his lap”, in common with much of his collection, he said. “I’ve not really collected much of it in the traditional sense, through auctions or traders,” the lively 90-year-old said. “My commemorative Carisbrook hat literally fell into my lap when they were throwing them out to the crowd after the final match there in 2011. “A wee lad tried to have it, but I wasn’t letting that go.” Mr Miller said he had attended matches at Carisbrook since childhood, sometimes perching on a barbed wire fence with friends to get a better view over the heads of the crowd. “You used to be able to buy badges with the various teams on the way into the ground. I collected a few myself back in the day, but I got most of the ones you see here when another acquaintance was throwing out a shoebox full of them. “I rescued them, and I’ve probably got about 50 now.” © Allied MediaSome of Mr Miller's commemorative rugby badge collection. Photo: Gregor Richardson He had since mounted them on a board, where he passed them every day on the way to his car. “They’re a reminder of the golden days of rugby. I don’t have much time for it nowadays. They’ve ruined the game with rule changes. It’s become a bit boring, frankly.” Another special memory arose when the Springboks were touring New Zealand during the notorious 1981 “Rebel Tour”. Given the controversy surrounding the country’s treatment of ethnic groups under apartheid rule, he had been doubtful about meeting the tourists when his club hosted them for an afternoon tea, during a visit to Balclutha. However, any doubts were soon dispelled after common sporting ground took over. “We were a bit unsure of what to expect. But they turned out to be regular rugby-loving people like everyone else.” The visit had led to the acquisition of another serendipitous piece of memorabilia. “They were giving out some Springbok pins, but they ran out. But when the manager [Johan Claassen] was getting on the coach to leave, he pulled the pin off his lapel and said, ‘That’s for you, Peter’. © Allied MediaMr Miller's rebel Springbok tour badge, given to him by team manager Johan Claassen during a visit to Balclutha during the 1981 tour. Photo: Gregor Richardson “I think they were just grateful to get away from all the media ruckus, and have a good feed among friendly faces.” Mr Miller said although he was not seeking specific memorabilia at present, he was always happy to hear from fellow enthusiasts. “It would be interesting to hear if anyone else has a few of these badges collected. You just never know what people have lying around.” richard.davison@odt.co.nz