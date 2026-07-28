Group charts staged approach to Catlins Dark Sky status

A Catlins community group says it is adopting a “patient”, staged approach to Dark Sky status for the region. The Catlins Dark Sky Working Group was established two years ago to investigate the possibility of acquiring Dark Sky Reserve status for the remote and sparsely populated area. In a recent update for residents and stakeholders on behalf of the group, Lisa Biginato said reaching full reserve status was a “big process”, on which it was necessary to “start smaller”. “[W]e are now going for a Dark Sky Park Status (centred around the Purakaunui Recreation Reserve — for dark sky purposes) as we have decided to start smaller and then work towards a reserve status, as it is a more manageable approach for our small working group,” Ms Biginato said. “Although we have explored and carried out some required activities, there is still a lot of work ahead to enable [this] to be successfully achieved.” She said the group had obtained three “sky quality” meters, met with Clutha District Council, and taken readings around the Purakaunui reserve “We met with [the council] to discuss the lighting policy and had a positive outcome, with no major challenges. They will take international Dark Sky requirements into account while reviewing policy.” Ms Biginato urged residents to get behind the group’s application. “As part of this process, letters of support are required [by DarkSky International]. We would very much appreciate [your support].” Dark Sky status could be commercially beneficial for the Catlins, as seen in other parts of New Zealand that had worked towards the accreditation, such as the 4367 sq km Aoraki Mackenzie reserve, centred on Tekapo. New Zealand has 10 official Dark Sky areas at present. Reducing light pollution benefited wildlife and people, and the resulting dark skies allowed for stargazing tourism to be promoted, Ms Biginato said. “Currently NZ provides the best star gazing in the southern hemisphere. “The vision for the Catlins Dark Sky is ‘Protect and celebrate the Catlins night sky now and for the future’.” richard.davison@odt.co.nz