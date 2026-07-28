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Group charts staged approach to Catlins Dark Sky status

The Catlins Dark Sky Working Group hopes views of the night sky, and aurora australis, such as this view from Florence Hill in 2024, will be preserved in perpetuity as the group works towards an initial bid for Dark Sky Park Status. Photo: Nicole Peake
The Catlins Dark Sky Working Group hopes views of the night sky, and aurora australis, such as this view from Florence Hill in 2024, will be preserved in perpetuity as the group works towards an initial bid for Dark Sky Park Status. Photo: Nicole Peake
The Catlins Dark Sky Working Group hopes views of the night sky, and aurora australis, such as this view from Florence Hill in 2024, will be preserved in perpetuity as the group works towards an initial bid for Dark Sky Park Status. Photo: Nicole Peake
Richard Davison
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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