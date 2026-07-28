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Australasian real estate giant opens Dunedin branch

Whitefox Dunedin sales director Nick Beard (left) and Whitefox New Zealand co-owner Rory Stumbles stand across the road from the Australasian real estate company\\'s new Dunedin office in Dowling St. Photo: Supplied
Whitefox Dunedin sales director Nick Beard (left) and Whitefox New Zealand co-owner Rory Stumbles stand across the road from the Australasian real estate company\\'s new Dunedin office in Dowling St. Photo: Supplied
Whitefox Dunedin sales director Nick Beard (left) and Whitefox New Zealand co-owner Rory Stumbles stand across the road from the Australasian real estate company's new Dunedin office in Dowling St. Photo: Supplied
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Updated, Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Business
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