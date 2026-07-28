Australasian real estate giant opens Dunedin branch

An Australasian real estate giant setting up shop in Dunedin says it wants to elevate the city’s property values and unlock international investors. Whitefox chief financial officer Rory Stumbles said Dunedin was a city that international markets should be interested in. “Tourists should come to want to see the architecture and the lifestyle elements that Dunedin can offer, and if we’re ending up exposing that city to Australia and further abroad, then I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Mr Stumbles said. “To elevate the value of people’s homes and the perception of those houses in the marketplace is a big thing for us.” Whitefox was founded in Melbourne in 2017 by Marty Fox, later expanding to New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. The real estate company employed more than 130 staff and estimated it transacted up to $3 billion of property annually and sold about 1500 homes per year. It has 21 offices including in Auckland, Christchurch, Wānaka, Queenstown, and now Dunedin. It began launching properties in the city this week. Mr Stumbles said several large franchise groups had already expanded to Dunedin, but the city was yet to experience the “luxury marketing” a privately-owned brand such as Whitefox could offer. Asked what made its marketing “luxury”, Mr Stumbles cited features including black and white photography, arched sign boards, grey branding, innovative logos, cinematic videography and other assets such as “nice brochures” and branded candles. Dunedin had a lot of Victorian and Edwardian architecture, which Whitefox had experience marketing in Melbourne. “We can unlock Australian investors and Australian buyers, and we can get more exposure internationally on these wonderful Dunedin houses that can market really well because of the history and the architecture.” Mr Stumbles, who was born in Dunedin, said he met Mr Fox and chief marketing officer Taylor Fox when they were studying together at Kavanagh College, now Trinity Catholic College. “It’s just great to be able to return with something that’s valuable, and we know has cut through across multiple markets and we’ve been able to scale internationally. “To be able to bring that back to Dunedin, it feels like you’ve accomplished things that you may not have dreamed about accomplishing.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz