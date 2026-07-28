By Barry Guy

New Zealand's champion swimmer Lewis Clareburt says he's felt confident in his ability to succeed at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Clareburt has won his - and New Zealand's - second gold medal of the games, successfully defending his 400m Individual Medley title. It follows the defence of his 200 Butterfly title yesterday.

"I've been quietly confident this week," Clareburt told RNZ.

"I've been doing a lot of work on trying to stay calm and not get too attached with the moment and just come here and do my job."

His job resulted in a comfortable win in the 400 IM. He was behind after the opening butterfly leg, got in touch with the leader Lorne Wigginton of Canada in the backstroke leg and then took the lead during the breaststroke.

"I saw some of the guys on the outside that were a little bit ahead of me after a couple hundred metres, so I knew I had a bit of work to do.

"But my race plan was just to race my own race like I did yesterday and it seemed to work out, so I'm happy with that.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to pull away in the breast stroke, but I think I managed to hold my own ground at least and then I knew if I was with them in the freestyle, then I was pretty confident in the win.

Clareburt finished more than two seconds ahead of William Petric of Australia with Wigginton third. His time of 4:08.72 was just outside the Games record he set four years ago in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old showed his composure with the pressure on him to pick up New Zealand's first two gold medals of the Games.

"I've been pretty proud of myself for being able to stay calm in the moment and actually go out there and just race."

Clareburt will compete in the 200m freestyle on the final day of the swimming.

Earlier, Cameron McTaggart increased New Zealand’s medal haul with silver in the men's 88kg weightlifting.

NZ MEDAL COUNT - 2 GOLD 5 SILVER 3 BRONZE

Gold - Lewis Clareburt (200m butterfly & 400m IM)

Silver - Erika Fairweather (400m freestyle & 1500m freestyle), Clareburt (200m IM), Josh Willmer (100 breaststroke SB9), Cam McTaggart (88kg weightlifting)

Bronze - Fairweather (200m freestyle), Hazel Ouwehand (50m butterfly), women's 4x200m freestyle relay