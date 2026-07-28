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Richard Davison

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South OtagoJuly 28

Historic Bruce mill future uncertain following liquidation sale

The future of a key heritage site in Milton remains a mystery, following an unexpected liquidation sale.
Historic Bruce mill future uncertain following liquidation sale
Historic Bruce mill future uncertain following liquidation sale
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South OtagoJuly 28

Group charts staged approach to Catlins Dark Sky status

A Catlins community group says it is adopting a “patient”, staged approach to Dark Sky status for the region.
Group charts staged approach to Catlins Dark Sky status
Group charts staged approach to Catlins Dark Sky status