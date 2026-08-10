New Milton pool complex receives $1.7m boost

A new South Otago swimming pool has received a significant boost, following the announcement of two grants totalling $1.7\u2009million this week. While announcing a $1m Otago Community Trust grant for the new Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool on Monday, fundraisers also revealed the project had received an earlier Lottery Community Facilities grant of $700,000. Added to the $240,000 already raised for the $19.4m project, that meant an initial target of $2m community funding was in sight, Bruce Communities Facilities Trust fundraising chairman Stephen Woodhead said. However, community funding would continue, allowing project “enhancements” to be compassed in the wider build. “We’re absolutely rapt that these grants give stakeholders and the wider community certainty. “As you can see, the work that’s now under way at the site, with structures going up and lots of activity, is attracting considerable attention from locals and those driving past on State Highway 1.” The new facility will include a six-lane, 25-metre pool for recreation, fitness and competition, alongside Clutha District Council library and service centre facilities. [Missing Credit]An artist’s impression of the planned new community library-service centre and pool complex in Milton. Image: Supplied It will also include a dedicated learn-to-swim pool, a toddler and baby area, a community spa and a multi-purpose room for community use. Preliminary site preparation began in February. Mr Woodhead thanked the community for its “massive” contribution to fundraising to date, which had helped the trust attract the recent grants. He said fundraising would not stop, as any additional community funds beyond the $2m initial target would go towards “nice-to-haves”. “The ticket price gives us the basic facility. Anything further we can raise will go towards enhancements to make it a truly amazing facility at the heart of this community.” Fellow trust member Kim Schiller said recent activity had led to a surge of community excitement about the project which, during planning, had sometimes polarised residents concerned about its affordability. “This is a massive achievement for this community, with amazing local fundraising now underpinned by these grants, which will reduce the burden on ratepayers. “It’s taken several years of hard work to reach this stage, and seeing construction under way for a mid-2027 opening makes it all worthwhile.” During its latest funding round, Otago Community Trust distributed 53 grants, totalling $1,949,591. richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz