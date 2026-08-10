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Otago|South Otago
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South Otago

New Milton pool complex receives $1.7m boost

Bruce Community Facilities Trust members (from left) Dale Wyber, Kim Schiller and fundraising chairman Stephen Woodhead celebrate the trust receiving $1.7 million in grants yesterday, as work continues at the site of the new Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool in Milton. Photo: Richard Davison
Bruce Community Facilities Trust members (from left) Dale Wyber, Kim Schiller and fundraising chairman Stephen Woodhead celebrate the trust receiving $1.7 million in grants yesterday, as work continues at the site of the new Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool in Milton. Photo: Richard Davison
Bruce Community Facilities Trust members (from left) Dale Wyber, Kim Schiller and fundraising chairman Stephen Woodhead celebrate the trust receiving $1.7 million in grants yesterday, as work continues at the site of the new Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool in Milton. Photo: Richard Davison
Richard Davison
Richard Davison
Richard DavisonBureau chief
Monday, August 10, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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