Working pinned between two rivers and an ocean has been challenging, but rewarding, leaders of a $2 million flood protection project say. Otago Regional Council and contractor SouthRoads started work on the Puerua Outfall Structure Upgrade project in November last year, and expect to complete it on schedule this spring. Council engineering manager, Brett Paterson, said contractors had to adapt to ever-changing tide times, weather and surging river flows in order to complete the work safely and effectively. He said the upgrades would strengthen key flood protection infrastructure at the mouth of the Puerua River, where it met the Koau branch of the Clutha River, about 15km south of Balclutha. “The project focuses on the river training line and its culverts, which control river flows to the sea and prevent the river mouth from shifting along the coast.” He said earlier flood events and ongoing coastal erosion had damaged the structures, reducing their effectiveness. “The biggest challenge on this site is the environment itself. Dealing with the Clutha, sea and side waterway; all working to the windows of tides and weather patterns. “With the three water patterns in play the environment is always changing. The team on site have done an amazing job monitoring and dealing with any adverse effects.” The project was co-funded by a loan of up to $1.2m from the government’s Regional Investment Fund. The upgrade comprised two stages, involving a mix of culvert installation and training line [rock walls] strengthening on the Lower Clutha, increasing levels of protection to Balclutha and Kaitangata areas. “Upgrading the training line and culverts improves the system’s ability to handle future floods and cope with changing river flows caused by climate change,” Mr Paterson said. He said the upgrades would improve protection for about 9300ha of surrounding community, productive farmland, roads, rail lines and other essential infrastructure. richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz