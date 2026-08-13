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South Otago

West Otago strikes sporting gold

Former Blue Mountain College students Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan are among West Otago sporting high achievers, having picked up Commonwealth gold medals in the netball finals at the recent Glasgow games. Photo: Getty Images
Former Blue Mountain College students Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan are among West Otago sporting high achievers, having picked up Commonwealth gold medals in the netball finals at the recent Glasgow games. Photo: Getty Images
Former Blue Mountain College students Kate (left) and Georgia Heffernan are among West Otago sporting high achievers, having picked up Commonwealth gold medals in the netball finals at the recent Glasgow games. Photo: Getty Images
West Otago Community Board member Barbara Hanna
Thursday, August 13, 2026
Otago|South Otago
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