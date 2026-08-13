West Otago strikes sporting gold

We have a lot to be proud of in West Otago, with our sporting news top of the list. How proud we were of local girls Georgia and Kate Heffernan winning a gold medal in netball at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They have both worked hard for this recognition and we are all very proud of their achievements. Former pupils of Blue Mountain College, they have willingly given up their time on numerous occasions to visit the college and offer something back to the game they both love. Heriot Rugby player George Whyte from Tapanui was selected as Southern Rugby Player of the Year and also selected for the Otago Country Representative Team. George has had a great season for Heriot and we wish him every success in the future as he has a lot to offer. Local business woman Kylie Dorr was nominated and recognised for the NZI Rural Women Business Awards 2026 in the Emerging Enterprise Section. She was invited by the Ministry for Women to the Beehive where she was part of a group nominated from all over New Zealand. Kylie, who is a leading national enduro rider, took away the Supreme Award which is just an amazing achievement. From Blue Mountain College, Lucas Miller and Maggie Arthur travelled to Japan just prior to the holidays to attend various training opportunities with seven other wrestlers from New Zealand. Alongside sightseeing and other school visits, they attended Daisan Community High School. Here they trained three times over three days, once with 2024 Olympic Gold Medallist Kenichiro Fumita which, for the two young wrestlers, was lifetime opportunity. On returning to New Zealand they attended a National Training Camp and then competed in the South Island Championships. Maggie and Lucas both won their grades and stepped up to win the weight grade above as well. This was a fantastic effort for both of them — with the experience they gained in Japan no doubt a great motivation to do well. On a completely different note, but recognising another achievement from a pupil of Blue Mountain College, Vincent Woodham has been selected for the New Zealand Under-16 Men’s Ice Hockey Team. Vincent and the team will compete in the domestic Under-18 league and, following the first round, a squad of 20 players will be selected to participate in the Pan-Pacific Tournament later this year. Congratulations to all our sporting high achievers!