This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Diane Bennett, of Te Houka.

Mrs Bennett was nominated for her long-standing work with the South Otago Spinners & Weavers Creative Fibre Group and with the Balclutha Community Garden.

Her nominators praised her for being so generous with her time and sharing knowledge with fellow artists and gardeners over decades, continuing to this day.

She said she was shocked to receive the award, which she attributed to the efforts of many.

“You don’t expect accolades, you’re just happy caring and sharing.

“Both organisations rely on many people to help them run successfully, so it’s not just me by any means.

“I’ll have to share the lamb around.”

Mrs Bennett thanked Silver Fern Farms for the initiative and said she was looking forward to some tasty lamb — slow-cooked in her trusty roasting dish with special herbs — on a future special occasion.

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.

Report & Photo: Richard Davison